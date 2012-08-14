LPKF feels positive about second quarter

In the second quarter of 2012, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG remained unimpressed by the muted economical outlook in its market sector.

Demand for laser systems in electronic component manufacturing enabled the company to boost revenue by 34% to 50.3 million euros in the first half of 2012. Earnings increased by 42% to 7.4 million euros. The EBIT margin rose to 15% from 14% in the prior year's period.



Accounting for revenue of 29.8 million euros and an EBIT margin of 18%, the second quarter made a significant contribution to the solid net profit recorded for the first half-year.



With incoming orders of EUR 60.0 million and orders on hand of 34.9 million euros, the company stated it now looks to the second half of the year with great confidence.



The company said one of the decisive factors for the strong growth in the second quarter was the boom enjoyed by the LPKF Group in its solar business.



If the global economy remains stable, the Management Board expects the LPKF Group to post revenue between 100 million euros and 105 million euros in 2012. Revenue growth is planned for all segments. The EBIT margin should be between 15% and 17% in 2012. 7%.