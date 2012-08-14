Foxconn to produce handsets in Indonesia?

Industry Minister Muhamad Hidayat has indicated that Foxconn might begin production of handsets in Indonesia, starting December this year.

According to a report by Dow Jones Newswire, Foxconn may house its factory on 400-square meters in Banten Province's industrial area of Cikande according to Hidayat.



Hidayat made that statements to reporters after meeting Foxconn representatives. Investment could be hundreds of millions of dollars the Minister said.