Blundell awarded sole UK representation 'Inspex HD' PCB

Blundell Production Equipment will be the sole distributor in the UK for the ‘Inspex HD’ Visual Inspection System manufactured by Ash Technologies of Naas, County Kildare, Ireland.

Inspex HD sales and support been shared between three UK distributors previously, writes Global SMT and Packaging.



Blundell managing director Paul Blundell says: “The vast majority of QA managers who have so far seen the Inspex HD have been immediately impressed with the incredible image quality. The large working area and height adjustment make it ideal for PCB rework and repair work as well as for general inspection. We have sold more than 50 systems since launch last year and interest is still as strong as ever. We are highly appreciative of the confidence Ash technologies have shown in us in granting us sole UK distribution rights”.