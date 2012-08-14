Micronic Mydata receives order from Asia

Micronic Mydata received an order for a Prexision-8 mask writer from a customer in Asia today. The system is expected to be delivered during 2012.

Micronic Mydata’s Prexision series mask writer has been developed to manufacture the most advanced photomasks which are utilized in the production of flat panel displays. These displays are used in everything from large TV panels to tablets and other mobile electronics products.



“The trend is towards more mobile electronics products which require higher resolution displays and thus more advanced photomasks, a demand which Micronic Mydata’s Prexision-8 system meets well,” says Peter Uddfors, President and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB.