Nordson acquires Sealant Equipment and Engineering

Nordson Corporation has acquired the Plymouth, Michigan based Sealant Equipment & Engineering, Inc., a manufacturer of meter, mix and dispense equipment and valves which apply 1-part, 2-part and 3-part adhesive, sealant and lubricating materials.

Terms of the transaction, announced on August 1, were not disclosed.



The acquired business had sales of 18 million USD for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2012, employs 60 people, and will operate as part of Nordson’s Industrial Coating Systems segment.



“Sealant Equipment & Engineering provides Nordson with a broader presence in the cold materials equipment market and focuses on a wide variety of general industry applications including aerospace and transportation, building and construction, medical, alternative energy and many others,” said Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Hilton.



“The company is an excellent complement to Nordson’s existing cold material equipment offering. It also provides us with additional capability in a space we have previously highlighted as attractive, and fits our profile of providing customers with outstanding service and differentiated products which improve their processes and productivity. In addition, we see significant opportunities to leverage Nordson’s global infrastructure to grow the business beyond its current, largely North American footprint.”