Ventec further invests in UK business

Ventec Europe has further investmented in panel-cutting capacity at its Leamington UK headquarters site, with the purchase of a precision CNC panel saw from Yow Shi in.

The YS-5CF machine can handle laminate sheet sizes up to 1500mm x 1500mm, with cutting speeds up to 5metres per minute. Diamond blades ensure dimensional accuracy and excellent edge quality. The new panel saw will be installed in Q3 2012.