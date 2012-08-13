PT INTI to talk with Foxconn

PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia will begtin talks with Foxconn to discuss a colloboration in Indonesia according to reports.

PT INTI’s president director Tikno Sutisna told The Jakarta Post that the state-owed telecommunication equipment company would meet with Foxconn to discuss options this week.



“We have been discussing the possibility to form a partnership with Foxconn both internally and with the Industry Ministry,” he said.



One possible collaboration would be to jointly produce high-technology electronic hardware locally, Sutisna said, but did not elaborate further on plans.