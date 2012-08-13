Connect Group's sales decreased in first half

Connect Group posted sales of 79.9 million euros for the first half of 2012, down 3 percent year over year.

The company's operating profit was 2.7 million euros, identical to that of the first half of last year.



Net profit was 1.9 million euros, down from 2.2 million euros for the same period in 2011.



If the takeover of the Dutch group Halin in January was not included, the company said that sales for the first six months would be 71.5 million euros, down 13 percent year over year.



The company said the decrease in sales was partly due to abnormally high sales last year and general unpredictabilty of the current market.