VDMA: EU ProSun’s anti-dumping action will hurt industry

VDMA has said manufacturers of components, machinery and equipment for photovoltaics in Germany are concerned about anti-dumping proceedings submitted to the European Commission by EU ProSun.

VDMA released a press release today, arguing that the proceedings, submitted in July, could have a severe affect on the industry. The association said that punitive tariffs on Chinese photovoltaic products will provoke immediate sanctions by the Chinese authorities and influence the free market access for European companies in China in a negative way.



“Instead of calling for protectionist measures, we should rather concentrate on our strengths and pave the way towards competitiveness of photovoltaics in Germany. The PV supplier industry has to focus on its technology leadership on international markets even more intense than in the past,” said Dr. Eric Maiser, managing director of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment.



“Chinese solar manufacturers are accused of selling their products below production cost worldwide. Although ruinous in the long run, this is not prohibited in principle. The last thing the German photovoltaic equipment industry now needs is a lengthy and unprofitable trade conflict with one of its core markets”, said Dr. Florian Wessendorf, project manager in the team of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment.