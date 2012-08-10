Electronics Production | August 10, 2012
Pulse Electronics releases Q2 earnings
Pulse Electronics has reported results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2012.
Net sales were 100.4 million USD, up 5.9 percent from 94.8 million USD in the prior-year quarter, and up 6.6 percent from $94.1 million in the first quarter.
The operating loss was $0.1 million compared with a loss of $4.2 million in the prior-year quarter and a loss of $2.1 million in the first quarter.
“Overall, our operating performance was well within guidance again this quarter,” said Pulse Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Faison. “Revenue and non-GAAP operating profit were both within our guidance, which was a good indicator that our strategic actions are generating the improved performance we expected”.
“We are continuing to pursue the asset sales we previously discussed as part of our efforts to deliver our balance sheet, but the process slowed considerably during the last part of July. We still cannot confirm the timing or results of these transactions, but due to a number of factors we do not believe that they will be closed on the same timeline we had hoped. However, we remain committed to exploring all financing and strategic alternatives available to us to reduce our debt levels, increase our liquidity, and maximize shareholder value,” said Faison.
The company expects third quarter 2012 net sales to range from $86 million to $92 million and non-GAAP operating profit to range from a loss of $2 million to breakeven (not adjusted for possible asset sales).
The operating loss was $0.1 million compared with a loss of $4.2 million in the prior-year quarter and a loss of $2.1 million in the first quarter.
“Overall, our operating performance was well within guidance again this quarter,” said Pulse Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Faison. “Revenue and non-GAAP operating profit were both within our guidance, which was a good indicator that our strategic actions are generating the improved performance we expected”.
“We are continuing to pursue the asset sales we previously discussed as part of our efforts to deliver our balance sheet, but the process slowed considerably during the last part of July. We still cannot confirm the timing or results of these transactions, but due to a number of factors we do not believe that they will be closed on the same timeline we had hoped. However, we remain committed to exploring all financing and strategic alternatives available to us to reduce our debt levels, increase our liquidity, and maximize shareholder value,” said Faison.
The company expects third quarter 2012 net sales to range from $86 million to $92 million and non-GAAP operating profit to range from a loss of $2 million to breakeven (not adjusted for possible asset sales).
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments