Schurter Group and Arrow expand to EMEA

Arrow Electronics and the Schurter Group have expanded their existing distribution agreement to the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA).

Both companies have worked together in Central Europe since 2005. Schurter manufacturer and distributor of fuses, connectors, circuit breakers, input systems and EMC products.



"This new agreement is an important commitment to our successful cooperation with Arrow," said Hans-Rudolf Schurter, chairman and CEO of the Schurter Group. 