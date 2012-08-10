Salvador Caetano to build aeronautics factory in Portugal

In positive news for European manufacturing, Portuguese car maker Salvador Caetano is set to step into the aeronautics sector, opening a factory near Porto.

According to the news agency Lusa, the company will partner with Airbus to open a high-technology engineering unit and production line.



The source inside the Ministry of the Economy told Lusa the factory is likely to be built by the end of the year and will be located in Ovar, while the engineering unit will be situated in Gaia.



Two hundred direct and six hundred indirect jobs could be created by the initiative, according to the source, while turnover would be around 75 million euros.