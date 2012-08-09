Komax acquires TSK Prüfsysteme

On 8 August 2012, Komax entered into an agreement with Hamburg based financial investor BPE on the acquisition of all interests in TSK Prüfsysteme GmbH of Porta Westfalica, Germany.

TSK is a suppliers of products and services for the quality assurance of electrical and electronic assemblies and components, particularly wire harnesses. The company has a workforce of around 350. The acquisition will strengthen Komax’s core Wire business unit, a press release states.



Today, wire harness testing systems comprising test modules, measurement systems, test benches and software are its biggest business unit for TSK Prüfsysteme GmbH, which was founded in 1983. TSK currently has six production sites worldwide and generates annual sales of around CHF 30 million.



Komax is acquiring TSK from BPE, Hamburg, a financial investor.