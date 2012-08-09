Angry Birds activity park to use Incap's land

Incap Corporation has today signed a contract on the lease of its industrial premises in Vuokatti to SuperPark Oy.

SuperPark will operate in the premises an all-year in-house amusement park in Sotkamo, Finland, and run under the Angry Birds brand. Operation at the activity park will start after some reconstruction of the premises in December.

Incap's premises of about 8,700 m² were built in several stages during 1978-2001. The premises were left unused in 2010, when Incap concentrated its electronics manufacture in Europe to Estonia.



Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap Group: "I am very pleased that we have now found new use for our premises. For Incap, the most important issue is of course that the leasing will for its part contribute to improved profitability of our company.



An activity park is an excellent solution not only for Incap but also to the new park entrepreneur and their partners as well as to the Sotkamo municipality and the tourism in the whole area. I am especially happy for Sotkamo - where we have had manufacturing for many years in the past - because our factory premises which are in good condition find this way new, productive use which is expected to boost the tourism and employment rate in the area."