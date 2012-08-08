Ascent Solar to pilot application with Foxconn

Ascent Solar Technologies has been selected to provide BIPV solar modules in a pilot application at Foxconn's new factory in Zhenzhou City, Henan Province, China.

Ascent Solar's President and CEO, Victor Lee, said, "We are honored to be selected by Foxconn to provide our lightweight, durable, flexible thin-film solar modules in this new factory. We plan to demonstrate the value of our technology and we hope to build a long term relationship with Foxconn."