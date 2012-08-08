Venture releases quarterly results

Venture Corporation has released financial results for the quarter.

The company registered revenue of S$611.8 million (397.15 million euros) for the quarter ended 30 June 2012, compared to S$628.7 million (408.12 million euros) during the same time last year.



The revenue for the quarter was 6.5% higher than the revenue of S$574.3 million (372.80 million euros) recorded for the first quarter of this year.



Net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2012 was S$33.6 million. The net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year was S$42.0 million and the net profit for the first quarter of 2012 was S$35.5 million. The Group recorded a net margin of 5.5% for the current quarter and 5.8% for the first half of 2012.



The Group generated cash from operations of S$47.0 million for the quarter ended 30 June 2012, compared to cash generated from operations of S$42.3 million for the corresponding quarter in the preceding year and S$9.8 million for the prior quarter.