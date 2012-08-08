Oerlikon Balzers opens coating center in Malaysia

Oerlikon Balzers today announced the opening of its new coating center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At the same time, Oerlikon Balzers has also opened two new sales representative offices in Penang and Johor Bahru.



Commenting on the opening of the new center, Hans Brändle, CEO Oerlikon Coating said:



"The opening of the new center in Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for us in our global coverage of high-performance coating solutions from Oerlikon Balzers. The focus in emerging markets is also turning increasingly towards the productivity of production processes. We are everywhere, where our customers are. In line with this principle, our unique network of 88 coating centers enables us to offer performance and productivity-enhancing coating solutions around the world."



The new Oerlikon Balzers center will focus on coating metalworking tools, such as those employed in the global automotive and mechanical engineering industries in general.



Oerlikon Balzers had operated a sales representative office in Malaysia since 2004, with orders being processed and delivered from nearby Singapore. The company said the opening of the new center will improve service times considerably, eliminating border formalities.



Oerlikon Balzers runs 88 coating centers in 33 countries worldwide.