Custom Interconnect upgrades Andover facility

Custom Interconnect has completed an audit programme to upgrade and include its new Product Build Facility in Andover under its ISO9001.

The company has also gained ISO 13485 medical devices, Quality Certification.



Ian Streeter, CIL’s Quality and Health & Safety Manager, updated the activities at the new facility as part of its certification cycle with SGS for both manufacturing sites.



Ian stated that it was important to ensure that the second CIL operation was covered by both our ISO 9001 and more importantly ISO 13485 Medical Device Manufacture Certification as this will be one of the main activities performed by CILS Product Build Facility in the future.