Electronics Production | August 07, 2012
Baltic Elektronik invests in Siplace SX
Baltic Electronik, an electronics manufacturing services provider headquartered in Grevesmühlen, Germany, is a business unit of Körber AG that specializes in producing electronic modules and devices on behalf of its customers.
Since the requirements of these customers and subsequently Baltic Elektronik’s component spectrum have grown steadily over the years, management decided in 2011 to upgrade its production equipment, which at the time featured Siplace machines of the C-, S- and F-generations, by adding a new Siplace SX1 line with three machines.
"Thanks to the new line, we are not only optimally equipped for our current order volume, but are ready for a future with even more orders and more complex products. The ease of the transition from analog machines to the digital world was particularly impressive for us. In short: We made the right decision," says Baltic Elektronik General Manager Ulrich Evert.
Baltic Elektronik was founded in 1974 and has been a member of the Körber Group since 1991. Today the company employs 135 people, who produce electronic modules in small, medium-sized and large lots for customers in the areas of power technology, signaling and alarm technology, medical technology, sensor and control technology, and industrial engineering.
Baltic Elektronik places on average 200 million components per year and produces up to 1,600 different modules.
Accordingly, the company must make sure that its production processes are highly flexible and up-to-date at all times. Its recipe for success goes far beyond being process-oriented, however – high customer satisfaction and customer loyalty are always at the top of the list. Ulrich Evert explains this approach: "We owe our success to the success of our customers. They appreciate the kind of flexibility, on-time shipments and high quality we deliver."
To make sure that this does not change, Baltic Elektronik wanted to either add another shift or invest in upgrading its SMT production equipment. Management decided to take the upgrade path and improve its production efficiency in order to remain being able to meet its customers’ requirements while delivering competency, stability and reliability.
Today, three new Siplace SX1 machines meet all of the company’s needs in terms of component spectrum, user-friendliness, flexibility and efficiency. "We are highly satisfied with our new machines. In particular, the switch from the old machine generation to the new Siplace SX models was a lot easier than we had anticipated. The transition was surprisingly easy and trouble-free," says Ulrich Evert. "We are now well-prepared for the future. The new SX line meets our requirements and those of our customers perfectly."
"Thanks to the new line, we are not only optimally equipped for our current order volume, but are ready for a future with even more orders and more complex products. The ease of the transition from analog machines to the digital world was particularly impressive for us. In short: We made the right decision," says Baltic Elektronik General Manager Ulrich Evert.
Baltic Elektronik was founded in 1974 and has been a member of the Körber Group since 1991. Today the company employs 135 people, who produce electronic modules in small, medium-sized and large lots for customers in the areas of power technology, signaling and alarm technology, medical technology, sensor and control technology, and industrial engineering.
Baltic Elektronik places on average 200 million components per year and produces up to 1,600 different modules.
Accordingly, the company must make sure that its production processes are highly flexible and up-to-date at all times. Its recipe for success goes far beyond being process-oriented, however – high customer satisfaction and customer loyalty are always at the top of the list. Ulrich Evert explains this approach: "We owe our success to the success of our customers. They appreciate the kind of flexibility, on-time shipments and high quality we deliver."
To make sure that this does not change, Baltic Elektronik wanted to either add another shift or invest in upgrading its SMT production equipment. Management decided to take the upgrade path and improve its production efficiency in order to remain being able to meet its customers’ requirements while delivering competency, stability and reliability.
Today, three new Siplace SX1 machines meet all of the company’s needs in terms of component spectrum, user-friendliness, flexibility and efficiency. "We are highly satisfied with our new machines. In particular, the switch from the old machine generation to the new Siplace SX models was a lot easier than we had anticipated. The transition was surprisingly easy and trouble-free," says Ulrich Evert. "We are now well-prepared for the future. The new SX line meets our requirements and those of our customers perfectly."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments