Baltic Elektronik invests in Siplace SX

Baltic Electronik, an electronics manufacturing services provider headquartered in Grevesmühlen, Germany, is a business unit of Körber AG that specializes in producing electronic modules and devices on behalf of its customers.

Since the requirements of these customers and subsequently Baltic Elektronik’s component spectrum have grown steadily over the years, management decided in 2011 to upgrade its production equipment, which at the time featured Siplace machines of the C-, S- and F-generations, by adding a new Siplace SX1 line with three machines.



"Thanks to the new line, we are not only optimally equipped for our current order volume, but are ready for a future with even more orders and more complex products. The ease of the transition from analog machines to the digital world was particularly impressive for us. In short: We made the right decision," says Baltic Elektronik General Manager Ulrich Evert.



Baltic Elektronik was founded in 1974 and has been a member of the Körber Group since 1991. Today the company employs 135 people, who produce electronic modules in small, medium-sized and large lots for customers in the areas of power technology, signaling and alarm technology, medical technology, sensor and control technology, and industrial engineering.



Baltic Elektronik places on average 200 million components per year and produces up to 1,600 different modules.



Accordingly, the company must make sure that its production processes are highly flexible and up-to-date at all times. Its recipe for success goes far beyond being process-oriented, however – high customer satisfaction and customer loyalty are always at the top of the list. Ulrich Evert explains this approach: "We owe our success to the success of our customers. They appreciate the kind of flexibility, on-time shipments and high quality we deliver."



To make sure that this does not change, Baltic Elektronik wanted to either add another shift or invest in upgrading its SMT production equipment. Management decided to take the upgrade path and improve its production efficiency in order to remain being able to meet its customers’ requirements while delivering competency, stability and reliability.



Today, three new Siplace SX1 machines meet all of the company’s needs in terms of component spectrum, user-friendliness, flexibility and efficiency. "We are highly satisfied with our new machines. In particular, the switch from the old machine generation to the new Siplace SX models was a lot easier than we had anticipated. The transition was surprisingly easy and trouble-free," says Ulrich Evert. "We are now well-prepared for the future. The new SX line meets our requirements and those of our customers perfectly."