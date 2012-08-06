AdoptSMT appointed as Indium's distributor for Switzerland

Indium Corporation has appointed AdoptSMT Swiss AG as their distributor in Switzerland for all their Printed Circuit Assembly products including solder paste, wire, and rework fluxes.

The AdoptSMT Group has already been distributing Indium Corporation products in Austria since March 2011. This appointment expands their geographic reach in Europe.



Brian Craig, Managing Director of Indium Corporation’s European Operations, states:



“AdoptSMT’s success in widening our customer base in Austria encouraged us to further expand our relationship to develop and serve our business in the important high-tech market in Switzerland. We believe AdoptSMT to be the right partner for us as we address the needs of influential multi-national manufacturing companies with decision makers in Switzerland.”