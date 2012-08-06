700 workers set to leave Nokia Oulu

Seven hundred employees are set to leave Nokia in Oulu, more than halving the amount of company workers in that location.

Somewhere between 400-500 employees would remain in Oulu, writes the Yle Broadcasting Company. Most of those set to leave will be required to go this month. Workers providing software development for basic cellphones will remain.



Nokia has faced criticism from the city council, which has claimed the company has been poor at providing information about the employee negotiations.