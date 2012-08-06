Kratochvil joins Siplace in Eastern Europe

Rostislav Kratochvil is the new Account Manager for the Siplace team in Eastern Europe.

Kratochwil filled in the position in July 2012. He has more than ten years experience as a sales representative under his belt after leading positions with Munters, Demag and Iteco.



Kratochvil considers taking up the electronics manufacturers’ specific tasks in the region as his most important task for starting out according to a release by Siplace.



"I want to convince as many electronics manufacturers as possible that the SIPLACE solutions – hardware, software and services – are the most innovative and modern in the world. And especially for small and medium sized companies it is important to have a supplier who can counsel them in Czech or Slovakian," he said.