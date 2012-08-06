Komax Solar sees massive decline in sales

Komax is expecting sales of CHF 140 million (116.45 million euros) for the first half of 2012 but Komax Solar has been hit by an "ongoing crisis".

EBIT and the Group profit after taxes are expected to be in the region of CHF 9 million (7.48 million euros). Net cash increased to CHF 8 Mio.



Komax Wire’s results are similar to those of the previous year. However, the company said an ongoing crisis in the photovoltaic industry led to a massive decline in sales and an operational loss (EBIT) of around CHF 10 million for Komax Solar.



Komax Medtech also recorded a decrease in sales and a negative operating result. Project postponements and corrections as well as the constant pressure on margins due to exchange rates caused this development.