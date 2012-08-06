Bitron Group to expand in Germany

The Bitron Group will open a new technical centre in Germany, focussing on research and development and technical assistance in the field of Applied Components.

The new centre, which will employ engineers with ultra decennial experience in the appliance components field, will officially open on August 1, 2012 and will be fully operational from September 1, 2012.



According to the company's website, the Italian based Bitron Group currently employs 4700 people and operates 12 manufacturing plants.