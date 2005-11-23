Ericsson to pay $43M in fines<br> for breaching contract

Global telecom provider Ericsson has been fined for breaching a contract with atmel.

According to Swedish press the dispute between Ericsson and Atmel has its background in when Ericsson transferred its handset business to the joint venture Sony Ericsson. Ericsson assumed that the validation of the supplying contract with Atmel would consist and that Ericsson could keep on licensing the Atmel components to Ericsson Mobile Platforms but a court has now ordered that it didn't.



Ericsson has now a week from now to pay the fines of $43M.



“Inasmuch as Ericsson, Sony Ericsson and Texas Instruments are some of Atmel's most valued customers, it is difficult to say that we are pleased with the outcome as we had always hoped to resolve this matter without resorting to litigation,” noted Julie Mar-Spinola, VP of global affairs of litigation and intellectual property at Atmel, in a statement.