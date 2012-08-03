PCB | August 03, 2012
Siemens’ Amberg Facility selects Ovation’s Grid-Lok Technology
Bethlehem, PA ¾ In an effort to further improve its quality standards, Siemens’ production unit Electronic Manufacturing (EM) of the Gerätewerk Amberg (GWA), Germany facility has selected Ovation’s Grid-Lok automatic PCB support technology to enable high-yield assembly of high-density, advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs).
The PCBs on the line are double-sided, high-density boards in standard widths of 160mm to 210mm and require a support solution aligned with Siemens’ stringent quality requirements.
“Even though the component placement equipment incorporates magnetic support systems as standard, these tools did not address some of the issues associated with the assembly vibrations caused by the placement machines,” explains Michael Wöhrle, Process Engineer at Siemens. “The magnetic pins provide selective support for the underside of the circuit boards, but have to be retooled for each different product and positioning the pins for our large, double-sided boards is very tricky. Plus, with our ‘pin-in-paste’ processes, there is a chance these pins can come in contact with the solder paste and track the paste onto other components which leads to defects.”
To address all of these issues, Wöhrle and his colleague, Process Engineer Markus Pasurka, investigated several different board support systems and ultimately decided on Ovation’s Grid-Lok technology.
"The fully automatic Grid-Lok support system is able to provide stability for large, densely populated PCBs over the entire surface area of the board and in areas where magnetic pins will not work,” comments Wöhrle. “What’s more, Grid-Lok’s gentle electrical discharges do not damage components in any way and, therefore, comply with Siemens’ ESD requirements.”
“With its ability to quickly and automatically accommodate our eight to ten product changeovers per line, per shift, Grid-Lok has the potential to dramatically reduce our cost,” concludes Pasurka, who was responsible for introducing the Grid-Lok system into Siemens’ production lines. “For us that’s a win-win: cost down and quality up!”
“Even though the component placement equipment incorporates magnetic support systems as standard, these tools did not address some of the issues associated with the assembly vibrations caused by the placement machines,” explains Michael Wöhrle, Process Engineer at Siemens. “The magnetic pins provide selective support for the underside of the circuit boards, but have to be retooled for each different product and positioning the pins for our large, double-sided boards is very tricky. Plus, with our ‘pin-in-paste’ processes, there is a chance these pins can come in contact with the solder paste and track the paste onto other components which leads to defects.”
To address all of these issues, Wöhrle and his colleague, Process Engineer Markus Pasurka, investigated several different board support systems and ultimately decided on Ovation’s Grid-Lok technology.
"The fully automatic Grid-Lok support system is able to provide stability for large, densely populated PCBs over the entire surface area of the board and in areas where magnetic pins will not work,” comments Wöhrle. “What’s more, Grid-Lok’s gentle electrical discharges do not damage components in any way and, therefore, comply with Siemens’ ESD requirements.”
“With its ability to quickly and automatically accommodate our eight to ten product changeovers per line, per shift, Grid-Lok has the potential to dramatically reduce our cost,” concludes Pasurka, who was responsible for introducing the Grid-Lok system into Siemens’ production lines. “For us that’s a win-win: cost down and quality up!”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments