EET adds to Mexican production capabilities

EE Technologies (EET) has added additional equipment to its electronics manufacturing plant in Empalme, Sonora, Mexico.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ EE Technologies has offered electronics manufacturing in Mexico since 2005 when they opened a facility at Bella Vista Park in collaboration with The Offshore Group.

EE Technologies Mexico manufacturing now includes nine Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines with Automated Optical Inspection Systems (AOIs) for each line."Our multiple shifts along with the additional capacity of this new line allow for more projects and increased flexibility," says Sonny Newman, President of EET. He continues, "It is a privilege to work with long-term customer partners to deliver the quality and service they need to be competitive in this global economy. We appreciate that our locations in Nevada and Empalme, Sonora, Mexico provide our customers with the products, costs, and logistics they need to thrive."EET Mexico Plant Manager, Rogan Owens, shares: "We are excited to use this added capacity and our continually improved processes to serve our existing clients. Our teams are prepared and anxious to optimize each line. And our processes are strong and documented well to support this new addition and all future additions."