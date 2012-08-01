Electronics Production | August 01, 2012
LED is good for Videoton
Due to several new contracts won recently, VEAS Kft has become the most dynamically growing member of the Videoton company group.
The factory made an investment of about 4 billion HUF in the past two years and reached a year on year growth of above 15%. Significant part of the new businesses is related to LED technology, one portion of them to energy saving lighting systems, another portion to the LED-based outdoor and indoor high category display systems.
“Thanks to these new businesses, Videoton EAS Kft increased the number of its employees with more than 100 people this year, so employs circa 700 people now" – stated Csaba Klambauer, the managing director of the company focusing on the production of mainly industrial and automation electronics.
Part of the new electronic products takes care of the control of high capacity, innovative LED lights. These products are used in energy saving and long life-time lighting assets of indoor halls (airport waiting rooms, shops, theatres, hypermarkets, hotels, etc.). Following this year's production volume of roughly 500K parts, volumes are expected to grow significantly in year 2013.
VEAS Kft. also started the production of LED wall modules in its Székesfehérvár location. Following a large quantity order for the production of one type of Product, VEAS will start - over the coming weeks - the production of another two types too.
Together with the new businesses starting this year the revenue is expected to increase with 2 billion HUF in total, thus the whole income of Videoton EAS Kft. is going to exceed 12 billion HUF in year 2012.
Videoton sees a long-term perspective in this peak-technology market segment, so endeavours to strengthen its presence.
“Thanks to these new businesses, Videoton EAS Kft increased the number of its employees with more than 100 people this year, so employs circa 700 people now" – stated Csaba Klambauer, the managing director of the company focusing on the production of mainly industrial and automation electronics.
Part of the new electronic products takes care of the control of high capacity, innovative LED lights. These products are used in energy saving and long life-time lighting assets of indoor halls (airport waiting rooms, shops, theatres, hypermarkets, hotels, etc.). Following this year's production volume of roughly 500K parts, volumes are expected to grow significantly in year 2013.
VEAS Kft. also started the production of LED wall modules in its Székesfehérvár location. Following a large quantity order for the production of one type of Product, VEAS will start - over the coming weeks - the production of another two types too.
Together with the new businesses starting this year the revenue is expected to increase with 2 billion HUF in total, thus the whole income of Videoton EAS Kft. is going to exceed 12 billion HUF in year 2012.
Videoton sees a long-term perspective in this peak-technology market segment, so endeavours to strengthen its presence.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments