Polish TELKOM-TELMOR enters EMS market

TELKOM-TELMOR, a Polish company based in Gdansk with nearly 60 years experience in producing their own electronic devices dedicated to the telecommunications industry, has entered the EMS market.

The scope of activities includes design, manufacture, sale and service of electronic devices, mechanical devices and tools. TELKOM-TELMOR's is mainly active in production of equipment dedicated to the installation of SMATV and cable subscriber HFC. Dynamic growth of digital terrestrial DVB-T in Europe puts the company within the top of the market.



[i]This bold move is due to modern machinery and skilled staff that is ready to take on new challenges [/ i] – said Daniel Makiej, Head of Production at TELKOM-TELMOR.