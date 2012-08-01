ACD transitions to AS9100 Revision C

ACD has successfully transitioned to the new AS9100 Revision C standard. The AS9100 quality standard expands ACD's ISO 13485 certification with the addition of revision C to 9100.

"ACD is excited to add this certification to our qualifications. Now we can support our proto-type military customers with our production capabilities as they have requested. It is a great day at ACD!" said W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.



The goal of the IAQG is to improve product quality and on-time delivery of products. The 9100 quality standard is based on ISO 9001, adding requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industry, while striving to meet the needs of stakeholders and move forward the IAQG strategy. With this goal in mind, nearly 700 comments and change recommendations were reviewed and dispositioned by the IAQG 9100 team.