Teknoflex with AS9100 Rev C across entire company

After more than 3 years of operation under the AS9100 Rev B standard, Teknoflex achieved the onward transition to AS9100 Rev C in Q1 of 2012.

Certification was granted by BSI after Teknoflex successfully passed the stringent audit requirements and a rigorous evaluation of its design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly processes.



Unlike many other PCB companies, Teknoflex has always held the AS9100 approval across every business function – design, engineering and manufacture of flexible, sculptured, multilayer flexible and flex-rigid circuits as well as in-house component assembly onto these products, a press release states.



David Knight, Teknoflex Product Quality Manager stated: “The AS9100 accreditation is vital to Teknoflex and is a requirement of many of our customers. Having approval for every stage of the process demonstrates the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, risk management, customer satisfaction and superior quality and service standards throughout.”



As of 1st July 2012 the AS9100 Rev B standard no longer exists and any company who has not successfully achieved transition to the more demanding AS9100 Rev C will not be able to renew their certificate. A completely new AS9100 audit will have to be conducted before a new certificate can be issued.