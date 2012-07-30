Eolane acquires Lagassé Communications & Industries GmbH

Eolane acquired the business of Lagassé Communications & Industries GmbH via its subsidiary Eolane Berlin GmbH on 16 July 2012. The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

With its new site, Eolane strengthens its position in the German market and enters new market segments. The takeover secures the existence of the traditional Berlin production site. All employees will be kept and the business will be continued, states Rechtsanwalt Knut Rebholz (Mönning & Georg Insolvenzverwaltung), the insolvency administrator of Lagassé Communications & Industries GmbH.