Elcoteq awarded by Frost and Sullivan

Elcoteq SE has been selected by Frost & Sullivan as the recipient of the 2005 Customer Service Leadership Award for effectively leveraging its knowledge and expertise in EMS to provide customers with value-adding services.

This Award is given each year to a company that has demonstrated excellence in customer services within its industry. It recognizes responsiveness to customer needs and continuous focus on long and short-term customer profitability goals. The Award also highlights the recipient company's flexibility in tailoring its service offerings to suit customers' business needs.



"Elcoteq is the only EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) company that focuses on communications technology including WiMAX, and is evolving constantly to serve its customers better from a technology point of view," says Frost & Sullivan research analyst Vinoth Praveen Premkumar. "The company's deep understanding and competency in communications technology fosters its expertise in defining and manufacturing products."



Elcoteq improves the customer's time-to-market by taking responsibility for the whole lifecycle of the products from design to after-sales. Elcoteq's considerable sourcing power offers cost advantages to its customers. Through its global plant network with consistent processes and manufacturing platform, Elcoteq can offer customers flexibility and thus make the customers' supply chain more efficient.



"We are extremely happy and honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2005 Customer Service Leadership Award. This award is a clear recognition of the success of our focused strategy. Our integrated, global ODM service offering from design to after-sales gives clear benefits to our customers by enhancing their time-to-market and offering the needed flexibility in meeting today's ever changing business needs," says Mr Nils Kämpe, Elcoteq's Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

