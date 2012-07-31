KOE Europe expands distribution sales channel

KOE Europe has today appointed Data Modul as a franchised distributor for Switzerland and Spain.

The expansion of the distribution agreement between the two companies now enables Data Modul to promote and supply the full range of KOE industrial and Rugged+ LCD modules in these two regions.



Announcing the extension of distribution agreement with Data Modul, Mark Stanley, General Manager, KOE Europe explained, “Data Modul has shown a consistent level of achievement in developing and supporting new display business for KOE in central Europe. The expansion of KOE’s distribution sales channel in Switzerland and Spain with Data Modul is fully merited and we look forward to further success and business growth.”



Walter King CEO, Data Modul commented, “Data Modul prides itself on providing customers with value-added product solutions. This helps our customers to considerably shorten design cycles and thus the time to market of their products. The broadening of our long standing relationship with KOE is a result of our successful philosophy of total solution design in. KOE manufacture a high quality, high performance display product portfolio and we are excited by the prospect of taking these products to a wider European market.”