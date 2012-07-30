Phoenix Contact opens in Michigan

Phoenix Contact opened a new Customer and Technology Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Approximately 40 employees work in the 27,000-square-foot building. Phoenix Contact purchased the property in 2010 and has completed extensive renovations to make the center into a modern training, demonstration and software development facility. The centerpiece of the facility is a demonstration room, a press release states.



"Our investment in this Customer and Technology Center in Ann Arbor is a clear commitment towards the American market and our future strategies," said Roland Bent, senior vice president for marketing and development, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG. "We increasingly focus on a high local technological competence and the ability to offer our customers comprehensive engineering services and solutions for their future tasks, in addition to excellent products.



Bent added, "These 'solutions for the future,' as we want to offer them to our customers, increasingly rely on software — which is the central core competence of this new technology location.



"With strategies and investments like those we've made in this Customer and Technology Center, we consider ourselves well prepared to continue to grow with the same dynamics as demonstrated in the past decade, which boosted our turnover from 600 million euros to 1.5 billion euros."



Jack Nehlig, president of Phoenix Contact USA, stated, "Our new Ann Arbor Customer and Technology Center brings Phoenix Contact closer to our customers in the Midwest. It creates an open-interaction environment where our customers can come and discuss their needs, and see how Phoenix Contact products and solutions can help them."