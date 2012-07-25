Toshiba to mass produce white LEDs

Toshiba will start mass production of white light-emitting diode (LED) on a production line that the company will construct in the 200mm wafer facility at Kaga Toshiba Electronics, a production base for discrete products in northern Japan.

Mass production will start from October 2012.



Toshiba is applying GaN-on-Silicon technology to the development of white LEDs, and has collaborated with Bridgelux Inc. in white LED chip development since January 2012. The combination of Bridgelux's crystal growth and LED chip structure and Toshiba's advanced silicon process and manufacturing technology has succeeded in developing a prototype chip with a maximum optical output of 614mW.