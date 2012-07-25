Q.P.I. Circuits and ECSN enter into cooperation

Helmond-based Q.P.I. Circuits B.V. and the Eindhoven-based ECSN B.V. are entering into a cooperation agreement for the Russian Federation and the Ukraine.

Within this cooperation framework, Q.P.I. Circuits will be responsible for the PCBs, the technical support and the quality assurance, while ECSN will take care of the logistics and customer care.



"Q.P.I. is very happy to have ECSN as a partner. There is a very large market for PCBs in the Russian Federation and the Ukraine and to service this market requires specialist knowledge. Acquiring that level of specialist knowledge takes a lot of time and with ECSN we can speed up this process. ECSN knows the market and already has the logistics in place. ECSN and Q.P.I. have the same philosophy when it comes to quality and customer orientation", according to Erwin Lemmens, Q.P.I. Circuits Business and Sales Manager.



Robert van den Eertwegh, ECSN Business Development Manager: "Choosing Q.P.I. was an easy choice for ECSN. Not only does Q.P.I. supply a broad range of printed circuit board technologies but with its Chinese facility, it offers a lot of extra opportunities, such as quality controls in the production and direct partnership with our ECSN office in Hong Kong. Q.P.I. laboratories also offer us the advantage of being able to guarantee and maintain the quality for which ECSN is known."



"Securing ECSN as a partner is completely in keeping with the Q.P.I. Group's strategy for growth outside of the Benelux. We are already active in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and now we have expanded this list to include the Russian Federation and the Ukraine", concludes Arjan Warnaar, Q.P.I. Group C.E.O.