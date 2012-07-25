Kitron: Strong development in Offshore segment

Kitron's order intake was NOK 443.2 million and the order backlog was NOK 823.7 million, an increase of 12.2 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively.

Jørgen Bredesen, CEO at Kitron, comments: "The Offshore Segment was really driving the top line."

Key items second quarter 2012

Figures in brackets refer to the second quarter of 2011 unless otherwise stated.

Positive order intake trend: The order intake increased by 12.2 per cent to NOK 443.2 million (NOK 394.9 million). The order backlog at the end of the second quarter was NOK 823.7 million (NOK 781.4 million), 5.4 per cent higher than last year.

