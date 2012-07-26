CTS Corporation with net earnings of $3.3 million USD

CTS Corporation today announced second quarter 2012 revenues of $154.3 million, an increase of 5% from the same period last year and from the first quarter 2012. Second quarter 2012 net earnings were $3.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the same period last year.