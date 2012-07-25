AEG Power Solutions wins major contract with Activ Solar

AEG Power Solutions, a global manufacturer of power electronic systems and solutions for industrial power supplies and renewable energies, signed a major contract with Vienna based company Activ Solar.

This deal covers photovoltaic utility scale equipment and services for a minimum of 170 MW until the end of 2013. It is an extension of the first agreement signed in the second half of 2010 covering the complete electrical systems for 14 PV power plants, each of approximately 20 MW.



As in the first contract, AEG Power Solutions will provide its turnkey solutions to equip new photovoltaic power plants in Eastern Europe. This includes solar inverter stations based on TKS-C containerized outdoor stations, including latest generation central inverters, transformers and medium voltage switchgear and the most comprehensive monitoring and supervision system (PV Guard) provided by AEG PS’ subsidiary, skytron. AEG Power Solutions will deliver and commission the equipment on site.



“We won this follow-up contract because of the complete and premium solutions we have provided in the first phase. We built up a strong relationship with Activ Solar and met their expectations perfectly,” explains Bob Roos, Vice-President Solar Strategic Business Units of the Group. “Other important reasons for winning the follow-up project are our local presence and our ability to fulfill local requirements.”



230MW out of 290 MW of the first phase are already fully operational, producing energy efficiently in 11 photovoltaic power generation plants.