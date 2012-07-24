© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

NCAB Group acquires P. D. Circuits, Inc.

Printed Circuit Boards supplier NCAB Group, with headquarters in Sweden, has of the 20th of July 2012, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in P. D. Circuits, Inc.

NCAB Group will, after the acquisition, have sales in excess of 100 million USD with 13 locations around the world and 210 employees, including 70 people located in China. The acquisition will be completed as soon as all regulatory approvals are in place, latest end September.



“I’m excited about this new chapter in the 22 year history of P. D. Circuits. Being selected by NCAB to be their U.S. team is a great compliment. It’s a testament to the consistent superior performance upon which our customers have come to rely. Joining forces with NCAB combines two can-do cultures and expands our resources to support our customers. Our entire team looks forward to growing our business in North America as part of the NCAB Group”, said David Wolff, President of P. D. Circuits.



“I´m extremely happy for this next major step in NCAB’s development. NCAB Group and P. D. Circuits has the same business concept and customer driven organization and perhaps most importantly – we have the same way of thinking regarding quality, the fundament of all PCB production”, said Hans Ståhl CEO at NCAB Group.