abatec with 14% increase in turnover

In the first half of 2012, abatec group AG achieved a turnover of EUR 12.8 million.

For the Upper Austrian company 2012 is a year which is marked by accelerating development. In addition to the change of the company name to abatec group AG as well as a brand identity relaunch, the strategic direction was improved.



“With a turnover of 12.8 million euro by the end of June 2012, abatec group is above the comparative value of last year and is therefore also slightly higher than the self-defined target for this period”, says DI Friedrich Niederndorfer, MBA, abatec group AG CEO. For the second half of 2012 focus will be directed at investments for product developments as well as the strengthening of international sales. “Our innovations will already be presented at the fall trade fairs” says Niederndorfer. “If 2012 proceeds as it started, we can be very satisfied."