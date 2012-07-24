© Marl International

Marl forms Manufacturing division

Marl has invested £250,000 in expanding its design, prototyping, manufacturing and test facilities at its Ulverston, England site.

According to Managing Director Adrian Rawlinson, “Marl offers a world class electronic design and manufacturing capability on a single site. Our agility, speed and flexibility are unmatched which gives us the ability to respond to dynamically changing needs and expectations as projects evolve through their life cycle. The skills that Marl uses to develop LED assemblies for defence, industrial, lighting and other outdoor applications are transferable to other systems. Following the expansion of our facilities, we have extended our remit.”



He continued, “We can offer fast turn-around and competitive pricing on small volumes, but with our sourcing and logistics expertise we can match offshore manufactured price levels on much higher volumes as well. We provide a very competitive and highly professional assembly and manufacturing service based in the UK to our wide base of customers. It doesn’t have to have an LED in it for us to be able to manufacture it competitively,” he concluded.