Thousands look for Foxconn jobs

Reports from China claim that thousands are lining up outside Foxconn's Chengdu plant in hopes of landing a job at the factory.

Rumours have it that a smaller "iPad mini" may possibly be rolling off the assembly line, contrary to previous reports that this illusive gadget - with a 7-inch display - would be assembled at Foxconn's facility in Jundiai, Brazil.



Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory is apparently also looking for workers. Here - the yet to be announced 6th-generation iPhone - is rumoured to have entered trial production