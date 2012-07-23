Rehm signs with ASI Technologies Israel

ASI Technologies Israel will now handle distribution of Rehm’s complete line of convection and condensation soldering products throughout Israel.

Martin Meyer, Vice President Sales Europe at Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step in this territory. The management and staff at ASI have deep, established relationships with this market and the company’s roots in the region go back almost 40 years. For us, it’s an ideal time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce new convection and condensation soldering solutions to the industry. Historically Rehm has been known as a technology leading company and to have a partner with these complementary skills provides a foundation for a strong future,”



Kobi Ventura, General Manager at ASI Technologies Israel Ltd commented further: “ASI's most important role to our customers is as a trusted consultant. We constantly assist them in changing or adapting their systems to best fit the latest standards, trends and new technology.”