Leoni strengthens position in optical fiber technology

Effective 2 July 2012, Leoni has acquired substantially all assets of Richard Losch Inc. in an asset deal. The American company specialises in fiber optic solutions for high-power laser applications.

Leoni continues to operate out of Bend, Oregon and Mr. Losch, founder and previously CEO of Richard Losch Inc., joined Leoni as Technical Director High Power Lasers. “We are very happy to welcome Richard Losch to the Business Unit Fiber Optics. It is a key step in further enhancing our technological capabilities in North America and in ensuring continuous profitable growth. Our customers now have access to an even broader portfolio of high quality technological solutions,” explains Andreas Weinert, Vice President of Leoni’s Fiber Optics Business Unit.