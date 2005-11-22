Rotakorn unleads components to RoHS compliance

It is now possible to send away your leaded components to get them back unleaded. The Swedish distributor Rotakorn has now introduced this kind of service.

- We know that there is a demand for this kind of services, especially within defence and medical industry, Rotakorns CEO Peder Olausson told the Swedish electronics magazine Elektroniktidningen.



-The other way around is also possible, to convert unleaded components to lead containing. This could be used for products that is not included under the RoHS directive and where the other components don't manage the higher temperatures, Peder Olausson told Elektroniktidningen.



Rotakorn also announced to evertiq that after the latest issues with circulating false labeled, used and defect components Rotakorn has introduced a service where its customers can turn in their components for testing and verifying of quality. This would be possible thanks to Rotakorns testing partners in both Europe and US and soon also in China.