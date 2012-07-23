New interim CFO at Cicor

Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has appointed Patric Schoch as the new interim Chief Financial Officer.

Patric Schoch is an experienced expert who through his years of work in Asia is also familiar with the specific characteristics of this growth market, which is of huge importance to the group. Patric Schoch has a wealth of international experience in finance and management, gained during his time as controller and CFO in machine and plant engineering as well as the chemical and high-tech industries, a press release states.



Patric Schoch will assume his new role with immediate effect, until such time as a successor is appointed.