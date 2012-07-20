Apple goes big in Texas

Apple has started a new phase in its USD 300M expansion plan and bought land in Texas.

In March it was revealed that Apple plans a campus expansion in Austin (Texas) costing roughly USD 300 million. This would create around 3'600 jobs, basically doubling the current Texan workforce.



Regional media outlet - the Austin Business Journal - now writes that Apple has bought three tracts of land adjacent to its current campus from McShane Development Company.



Over the next 10 years, the company will receive nearly USD 37 million in incentives from both the state and the local government in Austin for creating new jobs and stimulating regional economy.