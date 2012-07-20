Eurosax installs GKG printer

Eurosax, a company domiciled in Belgrade, Serbia, has just started to print their boards with a GKG model GL printer. According to Mr. Ivanovic’s statement (company owner and manager) the printer’s efficiency is rated extremely good.

Juki recently expanded its product portfolio with stencil printers and successfully installed the first printer (model GS) for Eurosax in Serbia. „Making a direct comparison with the previous printer from a European premium manufacturer, the GL printer from GKG is clearly better. The main improvements are quick changeovers and the setup for new products”, says Mr. Ivanovic, owner and manager of Eurosax. Mr. Ivanovic is also satisfied with the long term stability of the camera calibration. “In this regard, the prior printer held certain problems”, he added.



Besides the new GKG printer, Eurosax owns seven Juki assembly systems. Mr. Ivanovic is very content with the simple maintenance and the low error rate of these supremely reliable machines. “Eurosax has never ever needed a technician”, says Mr. Ivanovic. “To date we have been able to solve the very few and minor problems we have had by ourselves.”



With a staff of 15 employees Eurosax trades measuring instruments and produces checking devices for Ericsson (Sweden). Mr. Invanovic has recently been thinking about expanding his product line. Eurosax is currently accomplishing a new building for development and production.